Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FRT opened at $88.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

