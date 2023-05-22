Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1866 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.70 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Stories

