Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.70 on Monday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$39.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.29.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

