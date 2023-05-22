First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.8 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

