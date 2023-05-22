First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.1 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,306.03 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $835.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

