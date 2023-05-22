First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $102,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $2.30 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

