First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,321 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

