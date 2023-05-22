First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,185 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $113.62 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,202 shares of company stock worth $1,765,905. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

