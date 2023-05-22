First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 575,895 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -317.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

