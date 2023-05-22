First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

