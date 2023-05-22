First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,225 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $491.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

