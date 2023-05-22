First Trust Advisors LP Buys 221,774 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

