First Trust Advisors LP Buys 76,928 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Masimo stock opened at $163.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

