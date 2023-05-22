First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

