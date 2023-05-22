First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

