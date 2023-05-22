First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Booking stock opened at $2,765.26 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,608.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,346.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

