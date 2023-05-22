First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

