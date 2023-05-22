First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $19,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $2,545,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,405,064 shares in the company, valued at $942,368,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $2,545,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,405,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,368,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,969 shares of company stock worth $72,667,315. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

