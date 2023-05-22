First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 790.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.