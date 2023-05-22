First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.