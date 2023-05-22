First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.90 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.