First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.59 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

