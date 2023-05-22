First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.72 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 950.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.