First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AES by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 653,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AES by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

