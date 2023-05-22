First Trust Advisors LP Has $19 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.10 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

