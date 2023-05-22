First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.38 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after acquiring an additional 129,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

