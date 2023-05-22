First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 639.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PACW stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

