First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk Price Performance

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.47, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

