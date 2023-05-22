First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $197.22 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

