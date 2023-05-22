First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Transactions at Blackbaud
Blackbaud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.