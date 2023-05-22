First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,384. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

