First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 320,221 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

SunPower Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SunPower

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

