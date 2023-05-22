First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,931.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.