First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 742,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.