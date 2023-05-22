First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 157,477 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Masco by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.55 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

