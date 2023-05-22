First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 231,581 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

