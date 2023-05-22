First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 506,616 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $689.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.32 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,666,646. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

