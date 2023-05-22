First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $70.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

