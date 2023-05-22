First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,632,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

AQN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

