First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,860 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

