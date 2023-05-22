First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,360 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,775,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Stock Performance

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,359.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,309.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.69. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.