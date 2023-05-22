First Trust Advisors LP Sells 261,144 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

