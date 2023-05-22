First Trust Advisors LP Sells 467,166 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

LECO opened at $170.20 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.