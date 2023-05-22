First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,366 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $118.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.