First Trust Advisors LP Sells 61,316 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $138.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.