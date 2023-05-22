Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Flowers Foods

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

