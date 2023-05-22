Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.