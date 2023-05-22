Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
FL stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
