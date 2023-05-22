Forward Air Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.54 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

