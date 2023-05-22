Forward Air Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
Forward Air Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.54 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
