Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in FOX by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX opened at $28.92 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

