Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Announces Earnings Results

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 1,323.18%.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Gaucho Group stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Gaucho Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Development, Fashion (E-Commerce), and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

