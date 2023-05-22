Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,691 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 497,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $709.55 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.